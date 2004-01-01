Jurgen Klopp unsure why he was fined for behaviour against Man City

Jurgen Klopp has claimed another manager would not have been fined for his actions against Manchester City earlier in the month.

The Liverpool boss has been fined £30,000 by the FA for improper behaviour following his side's 1-0 win at home to City on 16 October, for yelling into the face of an official which resulted in him being sent off.

Klopp was enraged by a challenge from Bernardo Silva on Mohamed Salah and let his frustrations be known with both the referee and his assistant on the touchline after Liverpool had already pulled ahead.

Speaking on the fine for improper conduct in a press conference ahead of their game against Leeds this weekend, Klopp felt aggrieved by the decision: "So I know what I said. And I know that saying that but from a further distance and with a different face, it would've been completely fine."

He later added: "Should I have got a ban? I don't know. I never was in this situation - I've never had a red card, I didn't have a yellow card as far as I know. So I don't know exactly about [how] I didn't follow other coaches who [were shown a red card] what they got."

When asked about Jesse Marsch's red card and subsequent touchline ban earlier in the season, Klopp again maintained that he was unsure of the specifics.

Both managers will meet on the touchline as their two sides meet at Anfield on Saturday night.