Jurgen Klopp urges new Liverpool contract for Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is a "role model" to everyone at Liverpool, and has urged the club to secure a new contract for the Egyptian in the near future.

Salah made his 200th appearance for Liverpool on Thursday, and scored his 124th goal for the club to secure a vital win over Manchester United. The 4-2 victory was Klopp's first ever at Old Trafford and it means that Liverpool will be playing Champions League football next season if they can win each of their last three Premier League games.

Salah's strike was his 30th of the season and further underlined his importance to the Liverpool team. But with his contract due to expire in 2023, there is increasing uncertainty over his long-term future at Anfield.

Fresh reports recently emerged from ESPN's Julien Laurens (per Hadrien Grenier) which claim PSG see Salah as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. It's likely that these stories will only increase in frequency in the months ahead, unless Salah commits to Liverpool with another new contract.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool's clash with West Brom on Sunday, Klopp has said everyone at the club is responsible for making sure that happens. He heaped praise on Salah's influence, and wants to see him rewarded for the astonishing consistency he has shown since arriving on Merseyside in 2017.

"We are all responsible to make it happen," Klopp said of his contract. "He is a goalscoring machine. He is an outstanding signing but the way he has developed, the training and game preparation is exceptional. He is a role model."

Salah's latest strike means that Liverpool now sit in fifth place, four points behind Chelsea and six behind Leicester. But they have a game in hand on each of those teams, and with Leicester due to travel to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on 18 May, Liverpool know that nine points from their remaining three fixtures will be enough to seal fourth.

Liverpool have a favourable looking run to that end, facing relegated West Brom at the weekend before clashes with Burnley and Crystal Palace. But Klopp is taking nothing for granted against any of the three teams left on the agenda.

"Our last three games will be really, really tough," he added. "What Sam Allardyce has done at West Brom is really good - they made appropriate signings. All the pressure is off them, it gives good feelings to express yourself and play football. We have to be really focused."