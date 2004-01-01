Jurgen Klopp urges struggling Liverpool to draw inspiration from Man Utd star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has challenged his players to hit back and find their form by drawing inspiration from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

The Reds are languishing in ninth in the Premier League, having won just eight of their 19 games played, and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Brighton last weekend after surrendering their Carabao Cup crown earlier in the season.

Rashford, meanwhile, is enjoying a sensational resurgence, and has 18 goals to his name in all competitions after bagging just five during the 2021/22 season.

Speaking to the media about what Liverpool can do to turn things around, Klopp referenced Rashford's improvement as reason to fight through the tough times and hit top form again.

"It's something you have to deal with," he said. "Of course, some players didn't reach the level that they have reached for us consistently.

"One of the best examples is Marcus Rashford, the season he had last year and this year. I'm not sure even he can explain it. That's how it goes. The time between these two extremes, you have to fight through it."

One player who has faced particular criticism this season is Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. The 29-year-old has long been heralded as one of the game's best holding players but has endured significant struggles this season.

The Brazilian has started Liverpool's last two games on the bench, and was lucky to escape a red card against Brighton for a shocking tackle on young forward Evan Ferguson.

Klopp acknowledged Fabinho has fallen into a bit of a slump, stating that things just aren't "clicking" for him right now.

"There are no arguments or anything like that. He knows that he's not flying. "It's not really helpful we have Stefan [Bajcetic] as we need this, the guy who wants to win challenges and protects everyone and plays football.

"Fabinho, for plenty of years, has been absolutely brilliant, but at the moment, it's not clicking."