Jurgen Klopp wants to go 'as far as possible' with Liverpool before leaving

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is keen to throw everything he has at Liverpool for the three remaining years of his contract before potentially taking a break from football.

The boss has previously hinted that he would like to take a sabbatical once his time at Liverpool comes to an end, having promised his family that he would spend more time with them.

He has never committed either way, leaving the door open to a potential extension when the time comes, and Klopp told This Is Anfield that he is prepared to push himself to his mental limit in search of continued success at the club.

“I’m pretty sure I’m the coach who is most often asked what he is doing after his career,” he said. “‘Will you do that?’, ‘Will you manage Germany?’, ‘Will you do this?’. What? I still have three years at Liverpool!

“That’s a long, long time actually in football, and I hope that we are as successful as somehow possible in our time here. I am not even with one toe in the period after my career.

“I am fully here, full of energy, I want to go as far as possible. And let’s see where we can end up.”

Klopp was also asked which former player he wishes he could have managed, and the Liverpool boss wasted little time in naming Steven Gerrard as his dream squad member..

"That’s easy. It’s Stevie," he said. "When we played in Sydney three or four years ago and after the season we didn’t have a proper team and we invited [Steve] McManaman, [Daniel] Agger, Jamie Carragher and Stevie.

"To be honest, I knew Liverpool and I saw him playing, of course, but a little bit advanced age group wise but they were all really good. But Stevie, what a player he still was then! I think he was already retired but maybe a youth coach here. Incredible.

"Stevie and me together in the roles, he as the man on the pitch and me as a coach that would have been nice. So it’s Stevie. Six years ago it would have been a different answer but now I’m here and I know him as a person and as a player so that’s now an easy answer."