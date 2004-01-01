Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool about 'emotional' Jesse Marsch & Leeds threat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his side not to underestimate a struggling Leeds ahead of the two sides meeting in the Premier League this weekend, claiming opposite number Jesse Marsch will have his side fired up for the encounter.

After a bright start to the season, the Whites have now failed to win any of their last eight games and slipped into the relegation zone after last week's disappointing collapse against Fulham.

Marsch has admitted that time is running out for him to save his job, but Klopp insists that Leeds will be no walkover for his own struggling side.

"When we talk about our situation, how can we improve it, it sounds like we just have to play better and then - ah, there's still an opponent," the Liverpool boss told Sky Sports.

"And Leeds are really going for it, Leeds are super lively, super aggressive. I think Jesse at Salzburg, Leipzig was a lot of high press, stuff like this. Now it's a lot of midfield press, make spaces really small, going for counter-attacks, a lot of really good players, talented players.

"[Patrick] Bamford is back, then [Jack] Harrison, [Brenden] Aaronson, speed and desire, then they have real machines. I'm not sure [Tyler] Adams can play, but if he can, another hard, hardest worker in midfield. So there's a lot to like about this team. And they have no result the last six, seven games, no real result.

"So they will be here. And I heard Jesse Marsch saying he is sick of losing, and he's already very emotional on the touchline. He's obviously in the dressing room pretty lively. So he will set them on fire."

Like Leeds, Klopp's side have yet to achieve any real consistency in the league this season. Liverpool sit eighth in the Premier League table, having won just four of their first 11 games.

Victory over Leeds on Saturday evening would help the Reds to kickstart their campaign and potentially resurrect their push for European football next season.