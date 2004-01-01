Jurgen Klopp warns Man City they are yet to see Liverpool 'at their best'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Manchester City they have not yet seen the Reds at their best this season.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw back in October and matched that result earlier this month, with Liverpool twice coming from behind to rescue a point and keep themselves one point behind City in the Premier League title race.

The next instalment in their rivalry comes on Saturday when they travel to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final - a game which comes three days after both teams booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals. A much-rotated Liverpool saw off Benfica, whereas City were made to work hard and came away with some significant injuries as they scraped through against Atletico Madrid.

Klopp refused to see the schedule as an advantage for Liverpool but warned City that his side will head into Saturday's game in a better shape than their previous game.

“We all think a lot about these games [against City], we have to," said Klopp. "I think City was really strong last week and we were not at our best, so I would like to see a game where we are at our best as well.

"That would be interesting! Let’s give it a try. Maybe that would be a surprise, all of a sudden we are good.

“The boys did a lot of good stuff in the game, but I really think in a couple of positions we are able to perform on a completely different level and I think we should give that a try. And it’s a cup game, a one-off. If it’s 2-2 again, it’s 120 minutes and if it stays like that it’s penalties and that would be really crazy if it goes all the way.

“I want to have 12 games from now until the end of the season and be in the finals. It’s tough but it’s still the best schedule to have because it means you are in all the competitions as long as possible. I’m really looking forward to the game. Wembley is a big pitch, we have to cover a lot of grass and run a lot and close big gaps, but I think it will be cool.”

On the impact of travel, he added: “We had it last week before we played City. We had an away game [in Lisbon] and arrived home in the middle of the next day. Travelling is intense, definitely. Will it give us an advantage? I have no idea.

“We will see. It was for both teams intense [on Wednesday]."