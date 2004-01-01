Jurgen Klopp warns victory at Man City won't end Premier League title race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned that beating Manchester City in a huge Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday would not end the title race.

A victory in Manchester would mean Liverpool overtaking the current champions and leaders by two points to go top of the Premier League table for the first time since September with only seven games of the season left to play.

The clash with City has understandably been billed as a title decider, but Klopp is refusing to look to far ahead, knowing that any slip-up in the other games that remain would leave them vulnerable.

“If we win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think no one would think, ‘That’s it, decided,’ because of the quality of the opponent,” the Liverpool boss said this week.

“We play now against the best team in the world, but we will give it a try anyway. What we did in the last few months since the season started, we created a basis.”

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup this season, are into the semi-finals of the FA Cup and have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals thanks to Tuesday’s first leg win over Benfica. It raises the possibility of winning a quadruple, unprecedented in English football.

Klopp has spoken about that in an interview with BT Sport, acknowledging how difficult it would be.

"I don't think anybody ever won the quadruple if anybody wants to control England or not, I don't know if in other countries it ever happened,” he said.

“You cannot plan it. It's the schedule makes it really difficult. We won the first competition, that's why we are the only one who can win the quadruple. City is probably favourite for the treble, that's how it is. That's the situation we are in.”

