Jurgen Klopp: Why he asked for Liverpool contract extension

Jurgen Klopp approached Liverpool over a new contract after a discussion with his wife Ulla saw the pair both decide that they were nowhere near ready to leave England.

Klopp had been expected to walk away from Liverpool in 2024 when his previous deal expired but began discussing an extension earlier this year and confirmed on Thursday that he would be sticking around until 2026.

As noted by The Athletic, Liverpool have always been keen to keep Klopp at Anfield but wanted to respect his wishes and do what he felt was right for his future, so they did not make a formal approach over an extension.

Instead, it was Klopp who initiated contact with the Liverpool hierarchy, informing them that he would like to thrash out a new deal.

It had been his plan to return to Germany in 2024. Klopp has commissioned the building of a new family house in his homeland but delays have seen the project pushed back beyond that time, meaning Klopp now has no practical reason to leave England so soon.

On top of that, the impact of the pandemic has also had an impact on Klopp's decision. Operating away from Liverpool during lockdown left the German feeling sad to be away from football and saw him realise that he is not remotely ready to walk away for good.

While he could have always taken another job back in Germany, Klopp's love for Liverpool only grew stronger during the pandemic, in which his mother passed away. The club's response to that personal tragedy saw Klopp realise that he was surrounded by people who cared about him as more than just a manager.

With all this going on, Klopp made it clear to Liverpool that he wanted to hang around for a little longer. He asked his agent to contact owner John W. Henry to ask for a new deal that did not even include a pay rise. Klopp's focus was solely on ensuring he did not have to leave Liverpool.

Talks were soon held to ensure Klopp's backroom staff, namely Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, were on the same page, and extensions were soon thrashed out with both.