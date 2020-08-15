Jurgen Klopp Wins Premier League Manager of the Year

Jurgen Klopp has won the 2019/2020 Premier League Manager of the Year award, after guiding Liverpool to their first top flight title in 30 years.

The Reds finished well clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, amassing an incredible 99 points and failing to win just six games. They also equalled a number of records along the way, including a winning 18 games in a row and 18 out of 19 matches at home.

? Congratulations to Jürgen Klopp



The @LFC boss is your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Season for 2019/20 #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/2rZyMpZfhV — Premier League (@premierleague) August 15, 2020

On a personal level, the five Manager on the Month awards Klopp received is a new Premier League record, surpassing the four Pep Guardiola won during the 2017/2018 campaign.

The German beat off competition from Chelsea's Frank Lampard, Sheffield United's Chris Wilder and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers to win the gong which caps off an incredible year. Votes from the public were combined with those of the Premier League's panel of football experts to decide the winner.

The news comes a day after Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold received the 2019/2020 Young Player of the Season Award, while Curtis Jones also scooped the Premier League 2 Player of the Year. The Reds will be hoping to make it a hat trick when the winner of the Player of the Year is announced.

Alexander-Arnold is also a contender for that, as are Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mané. They will however face stiff competition from Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Nick Pope complete the line up of nominees.

De Bruyne is the frontrunner after enjoying a spectacular campaign. The Belgian registered 20 assists - an all-time Premier League high - and also chipped in with 13 goals. Football Writers' Player of the Year Henderson will probably be his closest contender, after he captained Liverpool to the title.