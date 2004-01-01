Jurgen Klopp: Women's Euros quality has been 'insane'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has branded the level of football at this summer's Women's European Championships 'insane', as he prepares to back his homeland of Germany over England.

Both teams have won all of their games across the tournament, which has seen 92 goals in just 30 matches and shattered attendance figures even before Sunday's showpiece finale at Wembley.

"I really have to say I love women's football, it's outstanding. The quality of the tournament is insane," Klopp admitted in the build-up to Liverpool's Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

"England is doing exceptionally well. I saw three games of Germany too, they've been doing really well as well. It's a really good final - two intense teams facing each other.

"As much as I love England, my heart is with the German side. At a sold out Wembley with an English crowd, it will be a massive challenge for Germany. England are slight favourites playing at home, but Germany has a chance."

Despite his desire to see Germany win, Klopp insisted the biggest takeaway from this summer's tournament should be the quality of the women's game and its continued rise towards parity with the men's sides.

"Most important is the face women's football showed, it's a fantastic game. Women's football, over the last few years, exploded in their development," Klopp added.

"It's tactically and technically on an incredibly high level. The intensity of the games - physically it's really, really good and I love watching it.

"Congratulations to all the teams that were a part of it because it is a commercial for football, not only women's football."