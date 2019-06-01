Jurgen Klopp's Agent Insists That Liverpool Boss Will Remain at Club For Long-Term Amid PSG Chatter

​Jurgen Klopp's agent has insisted that the Liverpool boss 'loves' the club and will play a 'major role' in their future despite a recent link with Paris Saint-Germain.

Klopp signed a new long-term deal earlier in December which will keep him at the club until 2024, but it was recently reported in France that he had a lengthy conversation on the phone with PSG sporting director Leanardo, with Thomas Tuchel set to leave the Parisians at the end of the season.

The former Dortmund boss has helped the Reds return to the very top since his arrival in 2015, and this year Klopp oversaw the club's Champions League and Club World Cup success. Not to mention that the Reds are also on course for their maiden Premier League title, currently holding a 13-point advantage over Leicester at the halfway point in the campaign .

At the time of his contract signing, Klopp said: “For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve.





“This club is in such a good place, I couldn’t contemplate leaving."

And it's believed that Klopp turned down PSG's approach, with his agent, Mark Kosicke addressing the German's long-term plans on Merseyside: "Jurgen loves this club and at the moment I don't know what would be better for him. And he doesn't know either," he told Sport 1, as quoted by The Mirror.

"Liverpool is currently positioning itself in the long term. It's also about planning security.

"Players like [Sadio] Mane, [Virgil] van Dijk, Mo Salah, they should all extend or already have it. And of course, the manager plays a major role."

Klopp has already enjoyed a hugely successful spell on Merseyside and his agent's words would suggest that the Liverpool boss is ready to build a dynasty at Anfield.