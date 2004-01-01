Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to rumours of replacing Hansi Flick as Germany manager

The agent of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed claims he could replace Hansi Flick as manager of the German national team.

Flick refused to rule out resigning from his position after Germany were eliminated from a second successive World Cup at the group stage, and longstanding speculation regarding Klopp and Die Mannschaft soon resurfaced.

However, Klopp's agent has definitively set the story straight.

"This is just a media thing," Marc Kosicke told Sky Germany. "Jurgen has a contract with Liverpool until 2026, and he plans to fulfil that."

Klopp signed a new contract back in April and is understood to be happy at Anfield, although links to the Germany job have surfaced in relation to the uncertainty around Liverpool following Fenway Sports Group's decision to consider offers for the club.

Importantly, there is currently no suggestion that Klopp could leave Anfield before his current contract expires in 2026.

As for Germany, FA president Bernd Neuendorf is expecting a debrief from Flick in the coming days to determine what went wrong for the team in Qatar, after which a decision on the manager's future is expected to be made.