On October 8, 2015, Liverpool's fortunes changed forever as the sacked Brendan Rodgers was replaced with German giant Jurgen Klopp, who signed a three-year deal.

Klopp had left Dortmund at the end of the 2014/15 season after a somewhat disappointing seventh place Bundesliga finish, but arrived in Merseyside as a highly sought after man - having won back-to-back Bundesliga titles from 2010 to 2012, a handful of German cups and reaching the Champions League final in 2013.

Liverpool fans were ecstatic with the German's appointment | IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

It felt like a make or break moment for Liverpool. After falling at the last hurdle in pursuit of a Premier League under Rodgers, and years of mediocrity upon mediocrity, they now had a manager with all the tools to restore some glory.

It's taken a few seasons to truly get there and find an identity, but a Champions League and their first ever Premier League later, it's fair to say he's not done bad.

Here are Klopp's best moments as Liverpool boss.

1. 'The Normal One'

Klopp was hailed with mystique and garnered significant interest from the press upon his arrival to the Premier League. His success in Germany hadn't gone unnoticed and many wondered if he could have a Jose Mourinho-like introduction to the English game, who dubbed himself 'the special one'.



In his first press conference as manager, Klopp played down media interest and wasn't interested in any hype. Instead, he played down his abilities and actually dubbed himself 'the normal one' in response to Mourinho's nickname from 2004.



'The normal one' has since worked wonders.

2. Manchester City 1-4 Liverpool (2015)

Klopp managed a big win against Manchester City just a month into his Liverpool career | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

After a disappointing start to the season under Brendan Rodgers that had seen the Reds slump to a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford, draw the Merseyside derby with Everton and only beat Carlisle on penalties in the League Cup, Klopp had to turn around a shaky start.



Confidence was low all-round, which meant Klopp fell into some poor results himself, including two draws in his first two league games. What really set the ball in motion, however, was an emphatic 4-1 thrashing of Manchester City at the Etihad that November.



Liverpool had a field day, going three-nil up inside 33 minutes. Sergio Aguero pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, but a late goal from Martin Skrtel proved to be the misery compiler in a huge three points.

3. Liverpool 4-3 Borussia Dortmund (2016)

Klopp beat Dortmund and made it clear that he was now a Liverpool man | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Not even a year into his tenure, Klopp was reunited with his former employers in the Europa League quarter-final.



Despite the emotions, a victory over two legs was paramount and a huge statement for Liverpool. It came close having drawn 1-1 in Germany, but a high scoring second leg saw Klopp's Reds through to a European semi-final.



They went on to reach the final of the competition, only to be bettered by Sevilla who, at this point, basically own the Europa League.

4. Derby Day Victory (2016)

Klopp managed a 4-0 thrashing of local rivals Everton in his first season at the club | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Having drawn at Goodison Park earlier on in the Premier League season, Klopp got his first taste of a Merseyside derby with five games to go.



The deadlock was broken in a tense first half thanks to goals from Divock Origi and Mamadou Sakho just before half time. The floodgates then opened; Daniel Sturridge fired home after an hour and Philippe Coutinho made it four with 15 minutes to go.



You can win at the Bernabeu and Camp Nou one after the other, but a thrashing Everton in a Merseyside derby will still mean more. Klopp getting that win was key.

5. Opening Day Win (2016/17)

Liverpool thanked the away fans after a high scoring opening day victory | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Klopp's first full season at the helm in Liverpool kicked off with a big test on opening day, as they travelled to the Emirates.



Theo Walcott put the Gunners ahead, but a comeback from Liverpool saw them go 4-1 up just over an hour in. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made it 4-2 a minute after Sadio Mane's 63rd minute strike, and a late goal from Calum Chambers was a scare, but the Reds hung on.



It was exactly the kind of 'character' in a performance that Brendan Rodgers would admittedly bang on about - but couldn't quite find - and it was huge in getting the Reds off to a strong start that campaign.

6. Champions League Qualification (2017)

Klopp managed an impressive fourth-placed finish with Liverpool, despite injuries to the likes of Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

A final day 3-0 victory at home to Middlesbrough saw Liverpool finish on 76 points and secure fourth place ahead of Arsenal, ensuring them a spot in the Champions League qualifying rounds for next season.



There was a brief stint where it looked like they could've finished higher than that, but make no mistake, top four in his first season was a huge achievement for Klopp. Their season was up and down, and at times they were architects of their own downfall with silly mistakes, but the image was starting to come together.



More goals were being scored, the team looked hungrier and Klopp's passionate, pressing play was evident.

7. Signing Virgil van Dijk (2018)

Klopp's Liverpool turned a corner in January 2018 - when Virgil van Dijk arrived | VI-Images/Getty Images

One thing that Klopp hadn't been able to do in his first two years as boss was shore up Liverpool's backline.



The Reds were still shaky and leaking goals, with the need for a real leader and dominating figure becoming more apparent as the months were on. Then, at the conclusion of 2017, Liverpool confirmed they'd agreed a deal to sign Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.



The fee - an astonishing £75m - seemed a ridiculous figure to pay at the time, but his signing turned out to be a masterstroke - transforming Liverpool from nearly men into the absolute real deal.

8. Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (2019)

The goal from that infamously quickly taken corner... | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Despite Liverpool reaching the Champions League final in the 2017/18 season, the less said, the better. *Cough* Loris Karius *cough*.



That said, the 2017/18 campaign was progress and that final against Real Madrid needed to happen so that Liverpool could come back stronger. They did just that.



The Reds looked all but out of the Champions League after going three nil down in the semi-final first leg against Barcelona, but an emphatic night at Anfield proved the difference yet again. Liverpool - against all odds - turned the tie on its head and reached the final again, dumping out Barcelona in a stunning 4-0 victory.

9. Champions of Europe (2019)

Klopp won Liverpool their sixth Champions League | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Losing to Manchester City on the turn of the New Year proved to be the undoing of Liverpool's 2018/19 Premier League title push as they finished second on 97 points.



They did virtually all they could. Alisson won the Golden Glove, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah shared the Golden Boot with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and while missing out was disappointing, a Champions League final victory softened the blow.



Having defied the odds to make it to the final, there was no way the Reds would surrender it this time. They dispatched of Tottenham in a 2-0 victory to become Champions of Europe for the sixth time.



It was an admittedly underwhelming final from the neutral's point of view, but a moment Liverpool fans - or Jurgen Klopp - will never forget.

10. Premier League Champions (2020)

Klopp has turned it around completely in his five years so far at Liverpool | PHIL NOBLE/Getty Images

Again, after falling at the final hurdle and finishing second with 97 points, many managers would struggle to motivate their team to come back stronger. Not Klopp.



Liverpool won the Premier League with a record seven games to spare and finished 18 points ahead of runners up Manchester City, on 99 points. A global pandemic suspended the league for three months and threw into doubt their title hopes for a short while and, while their fans weren't in attendance to see them lift the title as a result, it's the club's biggest and best moment in their history.



No matter what happens, Klopp will always be remembered as the man to bring Liverpool their first ever Premier League, and their first English title since 1990. Legend.