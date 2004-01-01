Jurgen Klopp's injury update on Alisson, Sadio Mane & Fabinho ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Sadio Mane and Fabinho are both fit enough to play some part in training ahead of a crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday - although a decision over whether they will play depends on how they fare in the session.

Klopp has also explained that goalkeeper Alisson feels better and has sufficiently recovered from a recent illness to work in an individual session. Homegrown Caoimhin Kelleher deputised in the Brazilian’s absence against Brighton in midweek.

“Ali feels much better, good enough to have an individual session today. Sadio and Fab will be in parts of team training today. Then we will see,” Klopp said, via LiverpoolFC.com.

Liverpool will be desperate to see all three crucial players return to action. The Reds have uncharacteristically lost three of their last six Premier League games since the start of January and now face a Manchester City side on a run of nine consecutive league wins.

Fabinho has missed the last three games, compounded by Joel Matip’s season-ending injury. It means Klopp has paired Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips at he back in each of the last two games.

Player Profile: Ozan Kabak

The Reds have bene left bereft of recognised centre-backs due to the spate of injuries, although deadline day signing Ben Davies was on the bench against Brighton. Fellow new arrival Ozan Kabak, who joined on loan from Schalke, is also yet to be involved.

The 20-year-old Turk has received the necessary international clearance ahead of the City game and so could make his debut. Despite his age, he was a regular starter for Schalke prior to his move to Anfield, but it will be a very different experience than sitting at the foot of the Bundesliga.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!