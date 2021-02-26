Jurgen Klopp's injury update on Diogo Jota, James Milner and Fabinho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Diogo Jota's condition looks 'promising' ahead of a potential return to action, but was less optimistic over Fabinho and James Milner - both of whom are expected to return to training on either Saturday or Sunday.

The Reds travel to Sheffield United on Sunday looking to put their dire recent form behind them. The Merseyside derby defeat to Everton was their fourth Premier League defeat on the spin, so a trip to the basement side comes at a convenient time.

Injuries have been a major contributing factor to the collapse of their title challenge, but things may pick up soon. Long-term absentee Jota has been back in training this week, and could add goals to a team who have scored just twice in the league since rounding off January with a win at West Ham.

His return is expected to come before Fabinho or James Milner, who will each resume training on Saturday, and could come into contention against Chelsea or Fulham in early March.

Klopp said at his press conference: "Diogo trained twice and looks very good but it's been a long term [out]. It looks promising. Fabinho is not yet with the team. That can happen tomorrow. First session and the same for Milner. That's it."

There was less good news as far as captain Jordan Henderson is concerned, as the club confirmed on Friday that he will be out until at least the trip to Arsenal on 3 April.

But that is a best case scenario and Klopp has been quick to quell expectations, saying there is only a 'possibility' of him returning this season. Henderson's leadership and versatility have been vital, and Klopp bemoaned losing another one of his 'leaders', with many already on the sidelines.

"With so many injured players, who are leaders, Virgil, Milly, Joe, Joel, they are all influential," he added.

"Best case scenario I don't know. It's not a quick one but there is a possibility he can play a few games this season. We will see."