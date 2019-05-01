Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Made Their Name Reacting to Disappointment - They'll Be Fine This Time Too

Bloody hell. Liverpool don't do things by halves, do they?
We all knew their breathtaking run of form was going to come to a crashing halt at some stage.
Last week's hard-fought (and more than a little fortuitous) victory over West Ham was the only time in a six-game stretch in which the Reds have scored more than a single goal; they've been shut out in three of those and lost them all.
Three defeats in three separate competitions in a two-week spell is more than just a minor blip, and yes, it is something for Jurgen Klopp to be concerned about.
That would prove immeasurably significant to the celebrated Klopp revival, but of course that wasn't without its adversity either. The long march to the 2018 final in Kiev itself ended in a 3-1 defeat to a Spanish side, and the parallels with Basel were evident.
But again, Liverpool rallied, and had won the trophy for themselves 12 months later.
Last season's Premier League title race? Lost out by a point despite managing the third best ever top flight points haul, but responded by winning 26 out of their first 27 games this season, and unless covid-19 intervenes, they'll have their first title in 30 years to show for it.
The mood around the club at present, in fact, invokes memories of May 2019. The 3-0 Champions League defeat in Barcelona, followed shortly by Manchester City's famous Vincent Kompany win over Leicester, had served as a brutal one-two punch. There was a feeling the bottle had crashed, and the era had ended before it had begun.
But then what happened? Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum happened.
Europa League heartbreak, Champions League heartbreak, Premier League heartbreak and Champions League heartbreak again. From those gut-punching lows, the revivals haven't always been immediate, but the responses have stayed the same. A roar, rather than a whimper.
Bournemouth and Atlético Madrid come to Anfield over the next week, and while this 'you wouldn't want to be playing Liverpool' narrative is a little too romantic for my liking (yes you would, they're more vulnerable now than ever) there is no denying that someone soon is going to be punished for the Reds' own shortcomings.
If Liverpool can respond by getting the title charge back on track and making the Champions League quarter-finals for a third year running, then this will all be put to bed within eight days of the 'crisis' peaking out.
But even if it takes a little longer, keep the faith.
