Jurgen Klopp's midfield signing admission before Arthur move emerged

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp failed to rule out the Reds signing a midfielder before the transfer deadline on Thursday night, but also refused to get fan hopes up.

90min understands that the Reds are now working on a surprise deadline day deal to sign Arthur from Juventus on loan after the late opportunity arose. The former Barcelona player had been close to heading to Sporting CP in Portugal until Liverpool hijacked the talks.

Jordan Henderson suffered a unfortunately timed hamstring problem during Wednesday night’s comeback win over Newcastle, joining the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the current midfield injury list.

“The closer we get to the last minute, the less likely it gets. That’s how it is. What can I say? We’re not out,” Klopp explained before the Arthur news came out of nowhere.

“As long as there’s time we should not close the door completely. Obviously Hendo’s hamstring injury is not helpful but no, I don’t think [we’ll sign anyone]," he said, trying to temper expectations

Klopp admitted earlier this week that Liverpool missed out on a midfield target this summer when their target decided on another club – widely believed to be Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Real Madrid in a €100m deal at the start of the summer.

“We were going for a midfielder but that midfielder decided to go to another club. That can happen," Klopp explained. "Some players are not available now but for us really interesting. That's how it is - so we can make that decision."

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham but are tipped to move for the England prodigy in 2023 instead.

