8th October 2020 marks five years to the day since Jurgen Klopp took the Liverpool hot seat.

The former Dortmund boss has inspired quite the turnaround at Anfield during his half-decade in charge, transforming the Reds into champions of Europe, the world and England (in that order).

He's delivered on his promise of trophies. ?#FiveYearsOfKlopp pic.twitter.com/bcnCTwdhRt — 90min (@90min_Football) October 8, 2020

Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top flight title and led the side to successive Champions League finals, all while playing his trademark exciting, frantic and captivating style of football.

He's had a real range of players at his disposal during his time at Anfield - let's take a look at who he's called upon most frequently.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are the fullbacks with the most appearances in the Klopp era | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Simon Mignolet (GK) - The goalkeeper Klopp inherited was former Sunderland man Simon Mignolet. He went on to make exactly 100 appearances under the German before being deemed not good enough and replaced by Loris Karius - who was then deemed not good enough and replaced by Alisson.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The Liverpool academy product was handed his senior debut by Klopp in October 2016, and he has gone on to establish himself as a vital part of Klopp's all action, high energy, high pressing footballing machine. Alexander-Arnold has made 138 appearances under Klopp, pitching in with 36 assists - include one particular corner routine against Barcelona.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - One of the final pieces of the Liverpool jigsaw, van Dijk was brought to Anfield by Klopp in January 2018 in a £75m deal. He has been synonymous with the club ever since, making 129 appearances and scooping the 2018/19 PFA Player of the Year award.



Dejan Lovren (CB) - Lovren is one of five players to have made this XI who were already at the club prior to Klopp's arrival. 141 of Lovren's 185 Liverpool appearances came under Klopp as he helped guide the side to the 2018 Champions League final, before falling out of favour towards the tail end of the 2018/19 season.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Klopp brought Robertson to Liverpool for just £8m in the summer of 2017 - within 12 months of suffering the drop with Hull, he was playing in the Champions League final. The left back has made 132 appearances under Klopp, contributing 31 assists.

2. Midfielders

Henderson and Milner were both at Liverpool prior to Klopp's arrival | Visionhaus/Getty Images

James Milner (CM) - Mr Dependable is the second highest appearance maker at Liverpool under Klopp, chalking up 210 since the German's 2015 appointment. Milner is one of just two members of Klopp's inaugural Liverpool starting XI still at the club.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - The man who has undergone the glow up to surpass all glow ups since Klopp's appointment. Notching up 178 appearances during Klopp's tenure, the midfielder has captained the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory, and his graft, energy and improvement epitomise the journey the club have gone on over the last five years.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Liverpool snapped up Wijnaldum for £23m in 2016 following Newcastle's relegation, and he has gone on to make 192 appearances for the club. He famously grabbed a brace during the Reds' iconic Champions League semi final comeback win over Barcelona - two of 19 goals he has scored for the club.

3. Forwards

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool's esteemed front three are Klopp's top appearance makers | PHIL NOBLE/Getty Images

Sadio Mane (FW) - Mane was Klopp's first big money signing as Liverpool boss, with the club parting with £30m to prise him away from Southampton in the summer of 2016. Racking up 174 appearances, 84 goals and 34 assists, it's fair to say he's done alright since.



Roberto Firmino (FW) - The accolade for top appearance maker - 242 - and top assists maker - 62 - in the Klopp era goes to Firmino. Klopp has transformed the Brazilian into a highly effective false nine; he has become an integral component of Liverpool's effervescent front three, scoring 78 goals in the process.



Mohamed Salah (FW) - Despite not joining the club until the summer of 2017, the top scorer in the Klopp era is Mo Salah. The €42m signing - a then record fee for Liverpool - has 99 goals and 44 assists for the Reds in just 158 appearances, including the opening goal during Liverpool's 2019 Champions League final victory.

4. Substitutes

Alisson is the goalkeeper with the second highest number of appearances in the Klopp era | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Alisson - With 92 appearances to his name since his 2018 arrival, Alisson is closing in on Simon Mignolet's starting spot. He claimed the golden glove during his debut season with the club, and is regarded as the final piece of the Liverpool jigsaw.



Joel Matip - Matip joined Liverpool on a free in the summer of 2016, and has gone on to make 112 appearances for the club - including starting in the heart of defence during the Reds' 2019 Champions League final victory.



Emre Can - The midfielder scored the first goal of the Jurgen Klopp regime - an equaliser against Ruben Kazan in the Europa League. Can made 116 appearances for Liverpool between Klopp's October 2015 appointment and his eventual release at the end of the 2018 season.



Adam Lallana - Despite injury plaguing the latter stages of his Liverpool career, Lallana still mustered 130 appearances for the Reds under Klopp. His final Premier League goal for the club was a crucial late equaliser against Manchester United in October 2019 to preserve Liverpool's unbeaten league start.



Philippe Coutinho - Coutinho made 89 appearances for Liverpool under Klopp before forcing through a move to Barcelona in January 2018. He never won a trophy at Anfield - but his £105m transfer fee funded Liverpool's signing of van Dijk and Alisson, inadvertently helping the Reds to their maiden Premier League title.



Divok Origi - Origi started Klopp's first ever Liverpool match, and has gone on to make 138 appearances since. The forward has found the net 35 times, and has a habit of saving his goals for very special occasions - a brace during Liverpool's semi final victory over Barcelona and the nerve-settler against Tottenham in the Champions League final.



Daniel Sturridge - Aw nostalgia. The guy from the old Subway adverts was also a very good footballer on his day, but a horrific run of injuries stunted his blossoming career. Sturridge made 90 appearances under Jurgen Klopp and found the net 25 times - but is currently without a club.