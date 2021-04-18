Jurgen Klopp's true feelings towards Super League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously confessed that he is firmly against the formation of a Super League to compete with the Champions League.

The Reds are among 12 European sides who have signed a letter of intent to form their own breakaway competition as soon as possible, with fans all around the world left dismayed at what is widely seen as an elitist money-grab.

Alongside backlash from supporters, Liverpool chiefs may also have to deal with a frustrated manager as Klopp told Kicker back in 2019 that he hated the idea of a breakaway competition.

"I hope this Super League will never happen," he said then. "With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League.

"For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.

"Of course, it is [financially] important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years? Who wants to see that every year?"



Klopp's frustration towards leaving the Champions League could play into the hands of Bayern Munich. 90min has previously revealed that the German giants, who have specifically declined the chance to join the Super League, are prepared to give Klopp the chance to take over at the Allianz Arena this summer as they believe he may be unhappy in Liverpool.

The prospect of these top sides joining the Super League has been condemned by the likes of UEFA and the Premier League, with all of football's governing bodies prepared to fight back and block any attempts to leave.

Clubs hoping to join the Super League would need approval from their domestic leagues to form a new competition - Premier League chairman Richard Masters warned all 20 teams would almost certainly not be granted.

UEFA are set to meet on Monday to discuss the Super League plans and finalise their own ideas for the new format of the Champions League.

