Juventus are leading the race for IFK Norrkoping's 17-year-old midfielder Isak Bergmann Johannesson, who is also wanted by both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Johannesson made his debut in the Swedish top flight when he was just 16 years old and recently made his first international appearance for Iceland, coming on as a late substitute in the recent 4-0 loss to England.

His performances have attracted interest from a number of top sides, but according to The Mirror , it's Juventus who are pushing ahead with a deal to sign Johannesson, although they are yet to meet Norrkoping's asking price.

It is believed that Norrkoping are looking for an initial £5m fee to part ways with their wonderkid, while any buyer would likely have to agree to add-ons which could take the final cost to at least £10m.

Juventus may be leading the race, but it seems as though Johannesson would prefer to see United follow up their interest with an official bid.

Johannesson described United as a 'dream' | Pool/Getty Images

“My dream club is Manchester United, together with IFK Norrkoping," he told Expressen in October. "I lived in Manchester when I was a kid, and I watched a lot of games there.

“It’s great that Liverpool have been watching me. And you can’t say that I am not going to go to Liverpool. They play good football – Manchester City and Liverpool have been great.

“But will I have the chance to move this winter? I’ll concentrate on Norrkoping."

It's not hard to see why Johannesson is in high demand. Comfortable both in midfield and also out wide, the teenager has managed four goals and 11 assists in 28 appearances this year, establishing himself as one of the Allsvenskan's top creators.

Club scout Stig Torbjornsen has confirmed that no less than 11 top sides have sent scouts to keep an eye on Johannesson, but it appears as though Juventus are in pole position as it stands.

