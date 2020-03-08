Kai Havertz: Assessing the Candidates and Where He Should Go This Summer

Kai Havertz has admirers all over Europe after a hugely impressive 18 months for Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20 year-old has scored 30 goals from midfield across the last two seasons for the German outfit, unsurprisingly catching the eye of many of Europe's elite in the process.

Here are the main contenders to sign Havertz in the next transfer window - whenever that may be, the return date of football pending - rated on their likelihood and suitability.

Barcelona

​Barcelona have been linked with Havertz for ​over eight months, and Barcelona's midfield three would suit the youngster down to the ground.

However, the club's priority in the window will be to strengthen their options up front. Bringing back ​Neymar and pursuing Inter striker Lautaro Martínez are their priorities.





Barça would probably be unwilling to fork out a huge amount in order to bring in Havertz too, especially given he may not walk straight into the first team.





Likelihood Rating: 4/10

Suitability Rating: 6/10

Real Madrid

Alongside their ​La Liga rivals, ​Real Madrid have also been linked with Havertz since last summer's transfer window slammed shut. ​

90min recently revealed that ​Luka Modric, ​Toni Kroos and ​Isco are all at risk of being sold, leaving a creative midfield void at the Bernabeu - Havertz would slot nicely into Zinedine Zidane's Real side in their place.





However, both ​Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek are higher up on Real's list of midfield transfer targets, while the club are expected to welcome back Martin Odegaard once his loan at Real Sociedad ends.





Likelihood Rating: 4/10

Suitability Rating: 7/10

Manchester City

Having trailed ​Liverpool by some distance in the ​Premier League title race this season, ​Manchester City will attempt to bridge the gap in by doing what they do best: spending lots of money.





​90min exclusively revealed on Friday that City have their sights set on Havertz, alongside teammate Jonathan Tah. With ​David Silva bringing his 10 years at the Etihad Stadium to a close at the end of the season, the club are keen on Havertz as a possible replacement.

However, Pep Guardiola has previously insisted that academy graduate ​Phil Foden will step into Silva's shoes, and City already have ​Kevin De Bruyne and ​Bernardo Silva capable of playing in midfield anyway.

Likelihood Rating: 6/10

Suitability Rating: 7/10

Liverpool

​Having excelled in a variety of positions at Leverkusen, Havertz would be the perfect fit for Liverpool's dynamic, energetic midfield.

With ​Adam Lallana poised to leave on a free transfer in the summer, adding midfield reinforcements will be a priority of the Reds' in this window. The allure of working with Jurgen Klopp would be another pull for the 20-year-old.

However, for Liverpool it all comes down to money. The club are reluctant to spend lavishly in the summer, and in February it was noted that ​Liverpool value Havertz at half of what Leverkusen do. Something would have to give.

Likelihood Rating: 7/10

Suitability Rating: 9/10

Bayern Munich

​Bayern have a habit of cherry picking the very best talent ​from the ​Bundesliga, and it was reported on Friday that ​Havertz 'wants' to join the club.

The club are plotting a rebuild in the summer, with Man City's Leroy Sane also a target.

Where Havertz's lofty transfer fee could prove a sticking point for Liverpool, this is unlikely to deter the Bundesliga giants.

The only potential spanner in the works for Bayern emerged on Wednesday, when Havertz ​revealed he had ambitions to play abroad. However, he did not specify that he wanted his next move to be abroad, and at 20, the midfielder still has plenty of time to make that ambition a reality even if he chooses Bayern in the summer.

Likelihood Rating: 8/10

Suitability Rating: 8/10