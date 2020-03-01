Kai Havertz Decides Who He 'Wants' to Join Amid Glut of European & Premier League Interest

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz wants to join Bayern Munich this summer despite interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, according to a report in Germany.

The 20-year-old is being courted by half of the continent at present, with interest from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool garnering the majority of recent headlines.

The feeling has long been, however, that Leverkusen's alleged asking price of around £100m is too much for the Reds to consider given the midfield options already at their disposal.

It's a different story at United - who are expected to spend big this summer - but as interest reportedly intensifies in Jadon Sancho, it looks unlikely they would look to acquire both, particularly so soon after securing the signing of another big-name attacking midfielder in Bruno Fernandes.

But while serious question marks can be raised surrounding the interest from England's big-hitters, the same cannot be said for ​Bayern - who are eyeing an(other) rebuild when the summer transfer window opens.

The German champions, currently eight points ahead of Leverkusen in the standings, love a move for one of the Bundesliga's most promising talents, and their long-standing interest in Havertz looks to have been boosted by Sky Sports after they indicated that Bayern are his preferred option.





It's claimed that, despite his relative drop-off in form this season, Havertz remains a favourite of Die Roten boss Hansi Flick, who recently ​secured a three-year deal with the club after steadying the ship as interim head coach.

Having sorted out his long-term future, it's claimed that Flick wants to make Havertz a central part of his recruitment plans, as he sees the 20-year-old as the 'ideal' signing.

As ever, there is the possibility the situation could be complicated by the financial implications of the coronavirus shutdown - which Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert has warned about - but Bayern, being Bayern, are not likely to be dissuaded.



