Kai Havertz's Latest Comments on His Future & Whether Liverpool or Man City Is the Right Move

Kai Havertz is one of the most sought after young players in the world, we all know that by now.



Aged just 20, he appears to have the footballing world at his feet, amid interest from Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester City​.

He also has Bayern Munich - naturally, because he's German and good - Barcelona and Real Madrid hanging on to his transfer coattails, which makes a stay at current employers Bayer 04 look all the more unlikely.

What's worse for Leverkusen fans is that Havertz appears to be embracing the prospect of change, if his latest comments in the German press are anything to go by.

.“I’m ready to take a big step, and I like challenges. For me, this also includes abroad. Leverkusen are a great club, I feel good. I have always said that. But, of course, I want to take the next step in my career at some point. That's my ambition.” Havertz speaking to Sport Bild.





In fact, they can probably be seen as a more polite way of saying 'come and get me', while they are also a shot in the arm to ​Bundesliga dominators Bayern given the suggestion that he wants out of his homeland.

Reasons to Join Liverpool

Liverpool's interest is very real and dates back to December, when news first surfaced of contact between Havertz's representatives at the club. Since then, there has been plenty of flirting between the two parties in gossip columns across Europe, but of very little substance.

Looking at things objectively, m oving to Anfield would tick a number of boxes for the German.

The standout factor is that he'd get the chance to work alongside fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside, and that in itself is a huge positive for the Reds - as they may have some leverage over Premier League rivals Manchester City when it comes to getting a deal done.





There's also the guarantee of regular, non-rotational first team action. Havertz would be an immediate starter for the Reds - assuming the number 10 role you would imagine - and would likely become the focal point of the team.

Reasons to Join Manchester City





The same can't be said for title rivals ​Manchester City, given the abundance of incredible midfield options at Pep Guardiola's disposal.





Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are just two players who would operate in similar areas to Havertz, and blending the trio together into one magnificently formed XI is perhaps a party trick that not even City's esteemed boss can pull off.

The likelihood of Phil Foden filling the vast shoes of the departing David Silva is also great, particularly as Guardiola has previously 'promised' that the young Englishman will get his chance.





It's unlikely that Pep will go back on his word, even though 90min has been told that Havertz is on the club's shortlist, alongside Bayer 04 teammate Jonathan Tah.

What's the Best Move Havertz Can Make

In all likelihood, the best move for Havertz's development would actually be to Bayern. A move to the Bavarian giants would allow him to develop additional facets to his game in an environment that he's comfortable in, rather than dealing with the hullabaloo that a mega-money move to the Premier League would bring.

He'd also command a regular place in Hansi Flick's side and would probably become a club legend for years to come.

But that boring option aside, switching to ​Liverpool would appear to the smartest move he could make. City's riches and their fantastic playing squad would be a huge lure, but the chance to become the man at a club who have been by far the best team in Europe for the last two years?

That's an opportunity that Havertz surely couldn't turn down.