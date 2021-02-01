Kaide Gordon completes move from Derby to Liverpool

Liverpool have completed the signing of highly coveted teenager Kaide Gordon after agreeing an undisclosed compensation fee with Derby County.

The 16-year-old teenager had been tipped to move to Anfield towards the end of January, while he was also previously linked with Manchester United.

After weeks of negotiation, a deal for Gordon, who made his professional debut for Derby in the latter stages of a 4-0 win at Birmingham City in December, has now been completed, and it's expected that he'll join the Reds' Under-18 setup for the rest of the season.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has previously described Gordon as a "fantastic" young player | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Derby confirmed the move in a short statement on their official website, while Gordon took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the club for the part they've played in his development to date.

"Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone at Derby County and their academy who has helped me on my journey so far," Gordon wrote. "I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for all the coaching and medical staff there. Good luck to the club in the future."

Prior to January's transfer deadline, Derby boss Wayne Rooney - who recently retired from playing to take up the role on a full-time basis - admitted (via the Independent) that "once a team like Liverpool come in for one of your players it is hard to turn that down.

“For his development of course I would have liked him to stay at the club. But I understand once the champions of England come in and want to sign you, it is difficult to turn it down.”

In terms of what Liverpool can expect from Gordon, he's a livewire forward who has already proven that he's more than just a goalscorer at academy level. A versatile player who can play anywhere across the front three, he has already represented England at Under-16 level and is known for favouring the right flank before cutting inside onto his dominant left foot.

He has flourished in that role in particular, but has also shone playing on the left and down the middle - and has pace to burn in conjunction with some pretty nifty close control.