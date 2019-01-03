Kaka Shows Liverpool Love by Picking Steven Gerrard & Jurgen Klopp Over Premier League Legends

One-time ​Ballon d'Or winner Kaka has expressed his admiration for ​Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and has revealed he would pick him over fellow contemporary England midfielders Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

The former Milan and Real Madrid midfielder was asked to choose between the trio during an interview with ​Sport Bible in which he was asked a series of 'either/or' questions.

Recalling his battles with the now Rangers manager in the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals, Kaka said: " I like Gerrard.

"Because we had this challenge between ourselves in 2005 and 2007, I really admire him.

"Of course, Lampard was pretty amazing, Scholes the classic. But I'll have Gerrard."

Gerrard debuted for Liverpool in 1998, aged just 18, and went on to win one ​Champions League in 2005, as well as two FA Cups and three League Cups, among other honours.

He also picked up individual awards such as PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2001, and was third place in the 2005 Ballon d'Or after defeating Kaka's Milan.

In the same interview, Kaka also picked Jurgen Klopp as the manager he would prefer to play for ahead of ​Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, continuing the Liverpool-themed admiration.

“Right now, this year? Klopp," Kaka said.

​"These guys are so good and I’m a big fan… Last season, Pep had an amazing season. ‘How can I motivated my team again? What can I do?' And then Jurgen comes with winning a Champions League and start to this Premier League."





Guardiola edged Klopp to the title last season by just one point, as the two sides were neck and neck. City finished the season on a record-breaking 98 points, while Liverpool fell short of their first Premier League with 97 points.