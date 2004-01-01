Karim Adeyemi makes Sadio Mane admission amid Liverpool exit links

New Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi has joked that he does not want to come up against Bayern Munich linked Sadio Mane in the Bundesliga next season.

The teenage striking sensation has arrived at Dortmund as Erling Haaland's indirect replacement, penning a long-term contract at Signal Iduna Park after a rapid rise to prominence at Red Bull Salzburg.

The Austrian giants are the club that Mane cut his teeth at before becoming a household name first at Southampton, and then at Liverpool - where he has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world over the past few years.

Mane's Anfield career looks to be coming to an end, however, and 90min understands that his representatives have confirmed he's not interested in negotiating a new contract once his current deal runs out next summer.

That's alerted Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who are keen to strengthen their front line amid possible exits for Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

But Adeyemi, speaking to Sky Germany while on international duty, admits he doesn't want to come up against Mane while playing for Dortmund purely because of how good he is.

“For me, he is one of the best wingers in the world," he said. "I prefer to see him on the outside than in the centre. He would be an asset to the Bundesliga. Unfortunately with the wrong club!”

Revealing why he chose to Dortmund ahead of a lot of other interested parties, 20-year-old Adeyemi added: "The club has a fast and aggressive style of play. That totally got me. Hopefully I can do something with my speed."

If Mane does head to Bayern Munich this summer, Gnabry has been touted as a possible replacement for him on Merseyside - although the Reds also hold an interest in Benfica's prolific Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez among others.