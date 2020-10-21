Kelly Cates on How Liverpool Created an Atmosphere for Premier League Title Ceremony

Exclusive - As far as Premier League title celebrations go, they don't come much stranger than Liverpool's last season.

Jürgen Klopp's men, whose dominance during the season was deserving of a monumental celebration, were instead forced to accept lifting the trophy in an empty Anfield, with fans banned from joining in because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

There were parties on the streets as fans gathered after the 5-3 victory over Chelsea, but inside Anfield, it was like nothing you've ever seen before.

Fans were forbidden from entering | Pool/Getty Images

"We were at the game and worried that Liverpool hadn't been in great form since they actually won the title, Chelsea had just beaten Manchester City, and you were worried that Chelsea could actually do something," Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates admitted exclusively to 90min's Voices of Football podcast.

"It turned out to be one of those ridiculous games. There was a row on the touchline, loads of goals... it's all just a bit chaotic, and it felt like a party atmosphere.

"To lift a trophy in an empty stadium is a bit rubbish. We'd seen all the pictures of people doing it, teams doing it, and it just seemed a little sad. There was a part of me that just felt really sorry for the players that had to do that.

"Because it was at night, the whole ground was dark and all you could see was the stage and the lights, and then the fireworks went off. Honestly, they did so well to create an atmosphere inside that stadium."

Cates is well aware that she was in a position that millions of Liverpool around the world would have killed to be in.

This was Liverpool's first Premier League title - their first league title of any kind in 30 years. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment that will never be replicated, and Cates admitted she was prepared to sacrifice her coverage in order to ensure history had a better picture of the moment.

Liverpool had just beaten Chelsea 5-3 | Pool/Getty Images

"Jürgen came over to talk to us, and press officer Matt McCann came over, and as you see him coming over, you know Jürgen's on his way," she began.

"Matt waved and pointed at the rest of the players, because I'd heard You'll Never Walk Alone start to play, and in the back of my mind I thought 'oh how nice, it's going to be You'll Never Walk Alone in the background while we do the Jürgen Klopp interview about winning the league and getting the trophy'.

"Matt waved and pointed, and I looked over Jürgen's shoulder and all the players were lined up with their arms around each other, singing You'll Never Walk Alone, and I thought 'oh, he's got to go join in!'."

After some confused words in her ear from time-restricted producers, Cates encouraged Klopp to go be with his team, before welcoming the boss back for that long-awaited interview.

"He was as good as his word," Cates concluded. "He went off and he sang, and even without being reminded, he turned straight away and came back, and you get that gorgeous shot of them all singing together. That's invaluable."

Download and listen to the full interview on 90min's Voices of Football podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.