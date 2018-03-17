Kenny Dalglish 'Getting Better' After Leaving Hospital Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

​Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is said to be recovering well after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 69-year-old was rushed to hospital last week where he received intravenous antibiotics to combat an unrelated infection, but subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus.





He was ​discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at home on Sunday.

His daughter Kelly Cates has since revealed that Dalglish is, " starting to get moany so we know he's getting better. "

" He's doing all right," Cates added while presenting her BBC Radio 5 Live show (via ​​BBC Sp​ort ).





"My mum's got a patio that needs jet washing so we need him up and about as soon as possible."

"He's good. He's not quite up and 100% yet but he's not too bad at all."

Glasgow born Dalglish started his career at Celtic, where he won four Scottish top-flight titles and five other domestic honours.

Dalglish moved to ​Liverpool in 1977 and went on to spend 13 years with the club - five of them as player-manager. During his time at Anfield, the Red experienced significant success, winning six First Division titles and three European Cups.

Dalglish was also manager during the Hillsborough disaster of 1989 where 96 Liverpool fans were unlawfully killed during an FA Cup semi-final. He attended many of the victims' funerals in person and was awarded the freedom of the city in 2016. He also won the ​Premier League as Blackburn boss back in 1995.

Earlier in the week, Dalglish paid tribute to the care that he had received in a statement posted on ​Liverpool's website.

" Thank you for all of your well wishes over the last few days," he began.

"‪I’m delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS, which we appreciate now more than ever.

"Marina and I would like to express our immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others throughout the country during an incredibly challenging period.

"‪I know the sun is shining for many of you, but I urge you to stay home and follow the government guidelines to the letter. This is undoubtedly the best way that we can look after one another at this time.

"We will now be in full lockdown for the recommended amount of time in order to protect the lives of others."

For more from Matt O'Connor-Simpson, follow him on Twitter!