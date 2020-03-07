Kevin De Bruyne Admits Liverpool Star With 'Total Package' Deserves Player of the Year Award

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tipped Liverpool winger Sadio Mané to win the PFA Player of the Year award this season.
The Senegal international has been a core part of Liverpool's dominance this season, having fired home 14 goals and nine assists before the campaign was postponed. Only De Bruyne has been involved in more goals this season, having contributed eight goals and 17 assists.
The PFA awards were scheduled to take place on Sunday, but the coronavirus outbreak has derailed all plans. However, if the awards had taken place, De Bruyne confessed to BT Sport that he would give the prize to Mané.
“I would say Mané," De Bruyne admitted. "I think he has been the total package this year for Liverpool.
