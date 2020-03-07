Kevin De Bruyne Admits Liverpool Star With 'Total Package' Deserves Player of the Year Award

​Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tipped Liverpool winger Sadio Mané to win the PFA Player of the Year award this season.

The Senegal international has been a core part of Liverpool's dominance this season, having fired home 14 goals and nine assists before the campaign was postponed. Only De Bruyne has been involved in more goals this season, having contributed eight goals and 17 assists.

"He's been the total package!" 



Who gets Kevin de Bruyne's Player of the Year vote?#EarlyKickOff pic.twitter.com/ZPxhwJfZcp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2020

The PFA awards were scheduled to take place on Sunday, but the coronavirus outbreak has derailed all plans. However, if the awards had taken place, ​De Bruyne confessed to ​BT Sport that he would give the prize to ​Mané.

“I would say Mané," De Bruyne admitted. "I think he has been the total package this year for ​Liverpool.





"He has been important, so if I had to choose somebody, I would choose Mané.”





Mané is second on both the goal and assist charts at Anfield, having proven to be one of Jürgen Klopp's most reliable players in recent seasons.





The 28-year-old will likely be in the discussion for the award as a result of his impressive showings this year, but De Bruyne is also in with a shout of winning after rediscovering his best form this year with Pep Guardiola's side.





​City teammate Bernardo Silva recently ​hinted that there was a bias towards Liverpool when it comes to individual awards, suggesting that De Bruyne will miss out in favour of another Reds star like Mané.

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk is though to be in the running, although many have called for captain ​Jordan Henderson to lift the award.





However, as previously confirmed by ​The Times , voting for the award has been completely postponed, and there is even the possibility that there could be no winner for the first time since the award was introduced in 1973.

