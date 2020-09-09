Kevin De Bruyne Snubbed Liverpool Contenders & Voted Danny Ings as PFA Players' Player of the Year

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he voted for Southampton's Danny Ings as his choice for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award due to his consistency in front of goal throughout the 2019/20 season.

The 29-year-old won the award himself after an outstanding 2019/20 campaign. The Belgium international managed to equal Thierry Henry's assists record in a single season, grabbing his 20th on the final day. Additionally, he also managed 13 goals.

PFA Players' Player of the year ? pic.twitter.com/5DlirRNOMG — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) September 9, 2020

It was suggested that Liverpool's Jordan Henderson or Sadio Mane were De Bruyne's closest competitors for the award, but the Man City man has now explained why he voted for Ings instead of a Reds player. De Bruyne has admitted that it was the consistency shown by the Southampton forward which saw him get his vote.

"I voted for Danny Ings," De Bruyne told Micah Richards on BBC's Football Focus. "I saw it in a way...in Liverpool, If I were to choose somebody, I thought [Sadio] Mane. But I thought the second [part of the season] was a little bit less.

"And I just think the way that Danny Ings performed for a team like Southampton was from the beginning to the end. Obviously, it's more about the goals. But I think, he helped that team be where they were and obviously, it's probably not the popular choice, but that's the way I saw it."

Ings finished as the joint-second top goalscorer in the Premier League in 2019/20 with 22 to his name, just one behind Leicester City's Jamie Vardy. The 28-year-old's form was crucial to helping the Saints enjoy a successful season (eventually).

Perhaps De Bruyne would have been expected to vote for the likes of Henderson or Mane, but Ings' consistency last term was exceptional. However, while his 2019/20 season will be remembered for his goalscoring form, Ings was equally dangerous in games when he didn't score.

Ultimately, however, it was De Bruyne who picked up the award, and the midfielder was fully deserving of it. The City man will now be looking to enjoy an equally impressive season in 2020/21 as Pep Guardiola's men look to steal the Premier League title back from Liverpool.