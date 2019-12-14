Key Factor in Liverpool's Contract Talks With Georginio Wijnaldum Revealed

Liverpool midfielder ​Georginio Wijnaldum will be offered a new contract by the club, but the length of the deal is still uncertain, according to one journalist.

Talks between the parties have seemingly been going on for a while and the Dutchman's future has begun to look a little unclear, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2021.

Speculation ramped up after Wijnaldum's recent comments, in which he seemed to suggest that there had been little progress in talks, while some outlets took his words as an admission that he could even be considering an exit.

However, according to ​David Maddock of the Mirror, Wijnaldum will be offered a new deal to stay at ​Liverpool and negotiations shouldn't be a real problem.

Speaking on ​Redmen TV, the respected journalist said: “They club will offer him a new contract. The key was not that, but that he’s approaching 30 years old.





"When Liverpool are looking at contracts, they reward contracts for performance – but they also look at potential sell-on. But the fact is at 30, you give one more contract, you get nothing for it.





“You have to be sure that when you give that player a contract, it works. If you give him a five-year contract, is he going to go on until he’s 35? I suspect they’re talking to him about length, not money. They’ll give him the right money.”

​Wijnaldum i s having another a superb season for the Reds, and has been a key figure in a side who are storming away to their first ever Premier League title. The Netherlands star's work ethic and ball retention in midfield makes him a massive asset for Jurgen Klopp.



