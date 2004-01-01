Konrad Laimer ready to listen to Premier League offers

Austrian star Konrad Laimer is ready to listen to Premier League offers in 2023 after seeing a move to Bayern Munich breakdown in the summer, 90min understands.

Laimer has been a key figure for RB Leipzig in recent years and Bayern were convinced to make a move for him in the summer. Personal terms were agreed but a deal could not be brokered between the two clubs despite only minor differences.

Bayern backed away and the move collapsed, although many believed that simply meant the deal would be delayed 12 months, when he could move on a free transfer.

Laimer had made it clear throughout the summer, when Manchester United came calling, that his heart was set on a move to Bayern and he was shocked that the deal was not finalised.

Now, 90min has been told that Laimer and his representatives are open to all options which includes a possible move to England, and a move could even could as soon as January. 90min revealed late in the summer window that Liverpool were looking closely at Laimer, and that remains the case.

Sources have confirmed that Laimer is under serious consideration by Liverpool for a January move but they are not alone in their admiration of him in the Premier League. Man Utd were keen in the summer, but with Casemiro's arrival it remains to be seen if they are still keen on the Austrian.

Bayern also have other options for next summer, including Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan - as 90min revealed.

Laimer for his part is recovering from an ankle injury which has sidelined him for nearly two months, but he is close to a return and is expected to be ready to go when the World Cup break ends.

A possible move for Laimer could be decided during November and December, and there is now no guarantee that he is heading to Munich - something he admits he thought was coming in the summer.

"I would have been ready to take the step in the summer. It was very close, but Leipzig's go-ahead didn't come," he told Sport and Talk on Servus-TV. "On the one hand it's nice because I'm an important player. On the other hand it's also difficult because you think a lot. But I've come to terms with it. It just keeps going.

"One of the best clubs in the world doesn't knock every summer either. But you can't change it anyway."

Laimer admits he will be giving a lot of thought about his future: "I'm more the type of person who talks to people and needs a feeling that everything fits together."