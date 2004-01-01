Kostas Tsimikas claims Darwin Nunez is Liverpool's 'goal machine'

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has described Darwin Nunez as a ‘goal machine’ following the Uruguayan’s third goal in his last three starts and expects more of the same.

Nunez netted Liverpool’s only goal in Wednesday night’s Premier League win over West Ham, a header assisted by Tsimikas crossing from the left. He also found the net in the recent defeat by Arsenal and against Rangers in the Champions League.

The former Benfica player, who will be Liverpool’s club record signing at £85m if all add-ons are triggered, appears to over the blip that saw him struggle following a red card on only his second Premier League appearance back in August.

Early in October, Jurgen Klopp admitted Nunez needed to ‘calm down’ and still had some maturing to do in order to hit the heights expected.

Following victory over West Ham, Klopp spoke of the importance of Nunez starting to get goals under his belt and now Tsimikas has said it is serving to boost the striker’s confidence.

“He's always there. He can score with the left, with the right [and] with the head - he's a goal machine,” the left-back told LFCTV.

“He needs confidence, [which] is coming [and] I hope for him all the best [to] score more and more goals to help the team to give us more wins because for us he is a very, very important player.”

As for his own involvement in the goal, the Greek international said: “It's a very good moment for me. Especially because it was a cross for Darwin because I wanted to assist him.

“I'm very, very happy for that. It's like every day I work with it to make better crosses and to have better performances. So, I'm very happy for that.”