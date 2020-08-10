Kostas Tsimikas Doubtful for Liverpool's Premier League Opener After Positive Coronavirus Test

New Liverpool signing Kostas Tsimikas is expected to miss the opening game of the season after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 24-year-old was taken ill while on international duty and has been self-isolating since, missing Greece's UEFA Nations League draw with Slovenia on Thursday. The left-back will similarly sit out his side's meeting with Kosovo on Sunday and is also a doubt for the Reds' curtain raiser against Leeds next weekend.

The news of Tsimikas' diagnosis came courtesy of Greek outlet Sport 24 (via the Mirror).

An official statement read: "The Greek Football Federation was informed today of a positive COVID-19 sample on the results of checks carried out by the authorised by UEFA medical service among members of the mission of the national men's team, which is located in Ljubljana and preparing for Sunday's match with Kosovo in Pristina.

"UEFA's protocol is being adhered to and EODY [Hellenic National Public Health Organization] as well as the GGA health committee were immediately informed."

Tsimikas joined Liverpool back in August, sealing a £12m move from Olympiacos, where he previously made a total of 86 appearances. The defender started his professional career with the Greek giants and attracted the attention of the Reds with some sterling performances in the Europa League.