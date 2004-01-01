Kostas Tsimikas provides insight into 'tough' Liverpool pre-season

Kostas Tsimikas has given an insight into Liverpool's pre-season preparations, stating that the squad is working 'very hard'.

The full-back enjoyed a solid 2021/22 season at the Reds as Andy Robertson's understudy at left-back - making 26 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking to the club's official website, the 26-year-old described Liverpool's pre-season tour as 'tough', stating: "If you've never done this pre-season, you can't feel us, you can't understand how tough that is.

"But at least the only thing it can give you after is to be 100 per cent ready for the challenges physically, because this is what we need at the moment. We have a very tough season and we have to be 100 per cent ready.

"It's very hard, as always. Very tough, very competitive. All the boys, we work very hard. We set our goals, like last year – we will go for it and that's why we work towards it.

"I think everybody is absolutely ready for the upcoming challenges and we are looking forward to it."

The Reds played two games out in Thailand earlier this month - shockingly losing one 4-0 to arch rivals Manchester United - before flying back to Europe to face RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg. They will take part in the season curtain raiser on 31 July when they square off against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.