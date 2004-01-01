Kylian Mbappé 'Flattered' by Liverpool Interest But Focus Remains on Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé is understood to be flattered by interest from Liverpool, but the Frenchman is only interested in joining Real Madrid.





There have been plenty of unconvincing reports linking Liverpool with a move for Mbappé, leaving fans going mental on social media about how #Mbappé2020 is a certainty because of the Reds' new kit deal.





Paris Saint-Germain v Dijon FCO - Ligue 1

As the story goes, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has been in contact with Mbappé's dad to try and see whether the PSG man would be interested in a move, but Le10Sport claim that Mbappé isn't thinking about Anfield right now.





Mbappé is 'flattered' by Klopp's interest - being seen as the man who can improve the reigning European champions is probably a nice feeling - but he wouldn't want to leave PSG for anyone other than Real.





Le10Sport state that Mbappé is not considering signing an extension to his contract, which runs until 2022, in the knowledge that Real intend to move for him in 2021 once he hits the market.





Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

However, it's worth noting that Mbappé mainly wants to work under Zinedine Zidane, rather than specifically play for Real.





The 21-year-old believes Zidane is the man to take him to the next level, and his desire to work with 'Zizou' is so strong that he would actually hesitate to move to the Santiago Bernabéu if Zidane was no longer in charge.





Zidane's future at Real is a little uncertain at the minute. While his team are second in La Liga and just two points behind Barcelona, behind-the-scenes issues have prompted rumours that Zidane could leave the club again at the end of the season.





Real Betis Sevilla v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

It seems clear that Real want Mbappé, so they may need to keep Zidane if they want any chance of luring the PSG man away from the Parc des Prices in 2021.





As for Liverpool, a move for Mbappé always seemed unlikely as a result of the strength of their current front three, but someone like RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is seen as a more attainable alternative.





For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!



