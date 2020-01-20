Kylian Mbappé Makes Liverpool Admission & Dismisses Talk of Real Madrid Switch

​Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has admitted that he is a huge fan of the way Liverpool have performed in recent seasons, also refuting talk of a move to Real Madrid.

The Reds, who stormed to Champions League glory this season, look set to wrap up the Premier League title in record time this season, having won an astonishing 21 of their first 22 league games.

Speaking to ​BBC Sport at the launch of his new charity, 'Inspired by ​Kylian Mbappé (IBKM), the Frenchman confessed that it is hard not to be impressed by what Jürgen Klopp's side are doing right now.





"What ​Liverpool do in this moment is amazing," Mbappe said. "They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again'.

"They've lost zero games. When you watch you think everything's easy but that's not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

"Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it's a very good team with a very good manager."

Does this mean that Liverpool fans' #Mbappé2020 movement may actually come good?

No. No it does not. But keep dreaming.

One club who have been more plausibly linked with Mbappé is ​Real Madrid, with manager Zinedine Zidane believed to be keen on launching a blockbuster move for his fellow Frenchman in the near future.

Mbappe, however, insists that talk of a transfer does not affect him, but he did leave the door open to a possible move away from PSG in the summer.





"Everyone talks about [joining Real] - when I was young I talked about it too. But now I'm a player and I know it's not the moment.

"We are in January - it's the money time of the season. Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it and it's not good for PSG. Now I'm with PSG and I'm 100% with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it's not good to talk about [my future].





"I think about the club because the club helped me. I came here at 18. I was a talent but I was not a superstar. Now I'm a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team.

"I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I'm focused on my game."

But Mbappe did reveal that he idolised Zidane as a child, in quotes carried by ​Marca, before admitting that he also looked up to ​Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Well, I've had phases. As a kid, it was Zidane," Mbappe said when asked about his idols.

"If you're a kid and you're French, your idol is Zidane.

"After, it was Cristiano, who I had the luck to go up against, and then the Brazilians for their way of playing

