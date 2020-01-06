Kylian Mbappé Swerves Talk of New Deal at PSG Sparking Predictable Liverpool & Real Madrid Chatter

Kylian Mbappé brushed off questions about a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain following his side's 6-1 win over Saint-Etienne, insisting he is concentrating only on football right now.
The 21-year-old World Cup winner has a deal which runs for a further two-and-a-half years in the French capital, but his speculation over his future is regular fodder for the transfer window rumour mill.
Mbappe : « Ce n’est pas le moment de parler de prolongation. On parle de terrain. Tout ce qui est extérieur au terrain n’est pas bon » #PSG— Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) January 8, 2020
"I simply want to focus on football and concentrate on the season in hand. The club are in a stable situation and it's not the time to concentrate on those matters".
David Ornstein of The Athletic wrote earlier in the week
The CIES Football Observatory put Mbappé's market value at £225m in a recent report. However, PSG - who are under absolutely no pressure to sell - would likely hold out for far more.
Earlier this season, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane claimed that it was Mbappé's 'dream' to play for Los Blancos. Whether that dream will be realised remains to be seen.
Source : 90min