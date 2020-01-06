Kylian Mbappé Swerves Talk of New Deal at PSG Sparking Predictable Liverpool & Real Madrid Chatter

​Kylian Mbappé brushed off questions about a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain following his side's 6-1 win over Saint-Etienne, insisting he is concentrating only on football right now.

The 21-year-old World Cup winner has a deal which runs for a further two-and-a-half years in the French capital, but his speculation over his future is regular fodder for the transfer window rumour mill.

"This is not the time to talk about that [my contract], this is the time to focus on football and my only concern is to concentrate on the current season ," Mbappé said when asked about renewal talks, as quoted after the game by ​AS.

Mbappe : « Ce n’est pas le moment de parler de prolongation. On parle de terrain. Tout ce qui est extérieur au terrain n’est pas bon » #PSG — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) January 8, 2020

"I simply want to focus on football and concentrate on the season in hand. The club are in a stable situation and it's not the time to concentrate on those matters".

​​ Predictably Mbappé's refusal to engage in an off-the-cuff discussion about an extension to his current PSG deal sparked headlines such as ' Kylian Mbappé drops transfer hint when asked about PSG contract as Liverpool eye deal' (The Express) but there ​is little to get excited about for Real Madrid and Reds fans.





While ​Liverpool's imminent Nike partnership has, somehow, fired up a ​presumably at least partly tongue-in-cheek campaign to get Mbappé to Anfield this year, those in the know suggest it's beyond unlikely.

David Ornstein of The Athletic wrote earlier in the week that Liverpool's transfer strategy remains focussed on smart cheaper signings, rather than pre-established superstars like Mbappé, or indeed fellow rumoured target Jadon Sancho.





Ornstein wrote that the club are not willing to sanction the spending it would take, nor buy anyone who would expect guaranteed starts.





In addition, Jurgen Klopp also publicly ruled out the move, saying last year: “From a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money of course. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story."





As for ​Real Madrid , Mbappé - who has scored 19 goals for PSG so far this season - may well remain a long-term target but would likely require a world-record outlay, if the French champions were ever open to a sale.

The ​CIES Football Observatory put Mbappé's market value at £225m in a recent report. However, PSG - who are under absolutely no pressure to sell - would likely hold out for far more.

Earlier this season, Real Madrid manager ​Zinedine Zidane claimed that it was Mbappé's 'dream' to play for Los Blancos. Whether that dream will be realised remains to be seen.