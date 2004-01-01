Kylian Mbappe confirms Liverpool talks before signing new PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he held talks with Liverpool before opting to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain until 2025.

After a lengthy saga, Mbappe finally made a decision on his future last week - rejecting Real Madrid's advances in favour of remaining in Paris.

Real, who also missed out on signing him last summer, had long been confident of securing a deal, but they were not the only team with an interest in prising the forward away from PSG. Indeed, in an interview with The Times, Mbappe revealed that he also held talks with Liverpool.

"We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit," he said.

Mbappe added that he also spoke with the Reds before his initial transfer to PSG in 2017, and revealed his mother's fondness of the club.

"I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club," he went on to say.

"Of course, it was between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the end."

Although initial talks were held the chances of Liverpool ever financing a deal for Mbappe are remote, although he did assert that money does not motivate him.

"Every time people talk to me, I talk about football, I talk about titles, I talk about big games. I never talk about money," he claimed.

"People can talk about whatever they want. But everyone who knows me... when I talked to Real Madrid, I talked to Paris Saint-Germain and I never talked money.

"Not once. I never talked money with Nasser. My lawyer did, my mum did for a few minutes. But not me. I talked about sport because it’s me on the pitch and I don’t count money in my account. I don’t care. I am here to win titles, to show I am the best and to be happy and I am happy right now."