Kylian Mbappe 'makes decision' on Paris Saint-Germain future

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain that he will not force an exit from the club this summer and will instead wait until 2022, according to a report in Spain.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak crippled football's finances, Mbappe seemed to be edging closer to sealing a long-awaited move to Real Madrid, who had spent years waiting for the Frenchman to enter the final 12 months of his contract to sign him for an 'affordable' price.

Real were ready to splash out before the COVID-19 outbreak | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real wanted to land Mbappe for under the £200m mark, but the state of play at present means it'll be difficult to seal a deal - despite their continued desire to bring him to Spain.

Sport claim Mbappe has told PSG he is prepared to give them at least another 12 months, but he is not yet ready to commit to what his next move will be.

Mbappe has rebuffed the chance to sign a new contract with PSG thus far, despite the French side trying tirelessly to get a commitment out of him, so he is currently set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Mbappe is still unsure of his future | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

PSG are obviously desperate to avoid that happening. Their dream is to keep him, but from a business point of view, allowing a player worth well over £150m to leave for free simply cannot happen.

However, it might.

Mbappe will not make a decision on his future until midway through next season. As it stands, he is thought to favour a move away, but his entourage have encouraged him not to rule anything out at this stage.

That extends to his next club as well. While Real are obvious favourites, there has been interest in Mbappe from the Premier League, but he can expect offers from every team on the planet if he does hit the last six months of his contract.

It's a perilous situation for PSG to find themselves in. They can't sell Mbappe this summer because nobody has the money, but because of that, they might have to allow arguably the most valuable player in history run down his contract and hit the market for free.

