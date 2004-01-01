Kylian Mbappe 'makes decision' on Premier League move

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is alleged to have decided that his preference at the end of the season would be a transfer to the Premier League and would prioritise a move to Liverpool over Manchester United. But a move to Spain is also of interest to the Frenchman.

Mbappe has just over a year left on his current PSG contract. He could yet commit his future to the French giants, but failure to come to an agreement would leave the club vulnerable to losing him as a free agent in 2022 and would likely force a sale this year.

Mbappe is under contract at PSG until 2022 | LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Journalist Duncan Castles has claimed via Transfer Window Podcast that Mbappe is ‘keen’ on either the Premier League or La Liga. He is said to ‘like’ Manchester United but would prefer to link up with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. Real Madrid are the most likely option in Spain given Barcelona’s financial problems.

Mbappe himself has made no secret of the fact that he is carefully considering his future beyond this season and won’t necessarily commit himself to PSG by signing a new contract.

“I will need to make a decision soon but I am thinking about it. If I had the answer right now, I would give it. I don't want to sign a contract and say a year later that I want to leave. If I sign it is to stay and that deserves time to reflect on my decision,” Mbappe told the French media in January.

Addressing the situation last month following his hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League, Mbappe explained that any decision he makes will not be a knee-jerk reaction.

Mbappe scored a sensational hat-trick at Barcelona last month | David Ramos/Getty Images

“It would be stupid to play your future on a game, good or bad. If we had lost, to say, 'I will not extend because we lost', would have been ridiculous,” he said.

Real Madrid had been considered favourites to land Mbappe, although their plan to sign the 22-year-old is thought to rely on a number of players leaving to raise the cash – including Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Isco, Luka Jovic, Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos.

Money could end up prohibiting a Liverpool pursuit. Klopp has previously expressed his objective admiration of Mbappe but has suggested the club wouldn’t have the means to pursue a deal. The Reds aren’t flush with cash and even tried to make use of the government’s furlough scheme to cost save at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic until public pressure forced a re-think.

