Kylian Mbappe Sure to Fire Up Liverpool Twitter Once Again With Latest Compliments

Kylian Mbappe has lauded Premier League leaders Liverpool once again - keeping the fires of speculation machine alive - with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar held up as the ultimate dream signing of many Reds fans.

The early curtailment of Ligue 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic saw PSG crowned champions of the 2019/20 season - Mbappe's fourth title in as many years. The 21-year-old World Cup winner also finished as the division's top scorer for a second consecutive season, netting 18 goals in 20 outings.

While his contract runs until 2022 in Paris, Mbappe's future has been the subject of much speculation in the gossip columns, with Real Madrid and Liverpool both regularly among the clubs linked with the striker.

Following Liverpool's switch to kit manufacturers Nike, alongside their on-field dominance, Reds fans even managed to get #Mbappe2020 trending on Twitter earlier this year.

Speaking to the Mirror, Mbappe's latest comments may well get that hashtag going once again as he hailed Liverpool as a 'machine', praising their form.

“This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League," he said. “They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy.

“Performances like they have been having don’t just happen.

“To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”

Why you don't come and join us k.mbappe ? It will be even easier ??#Liverpoolfc #mbappe https://t.co/pVN2VCtWCj — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) May 26, 2020

This is not the first time Mbappe has spoken about Liverpool specifically. Back in January, the Frenchman told the BBC, "What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing.

"They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again'.

"Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it's a very good team with a very good manager."

Despite Mbappe's complimentary words, a move for the forward (at least this summer) seems beyond remote.

Credible reporting claims Liverpool will avoid big spending this summer due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on finances, while the club's most realistic attacking target (should one be sought) remains RB Leipzig front man Timo Werner.

90min has been told previously that Real Madrid have made Mbappe a top target and have been boosted by UEFA's plans to relax FFP during the crisis.