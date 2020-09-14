Kylian Mbappe wants Neymar-level salary to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has designs on earning a similar figure to Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar, with his eye-catching Champions League performance against Barcelona a timely reminder that he is among the best in the world.

Mbappe netted a hat-trick at the Nou Camp to secure a famous 4-1 victory for his side, and his headline-stealing display has intensified the transfer speculation surrounding the 22-year-old.

The French champions are keen to tie Mbappe down to a new, long-term deal, but the World Cup winner's current contract expires in 2022, leaving European football's elite on red alert.

In his first ever game against Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe scores!



Mbappe is currently one of the top earners in world football and was ranked fourth in Forbes' list of highest paid footballers in 2020, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. According to Football España, Mbappe has ambitions of reaching the same salary level as his PSG teammate.

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for the forward, and French news outlet Le Parisien (via Marca) report that a fee no less than €200m will be required to prise Mbappe away for the Parc de Princes.

Real have encountered financial difficulties of their own as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with the club attempting to persuade captain Sergio Ramos to take a pay cut in order to sign a new deal.

Mbappe and Neymar are two of the highest paid players in world football | FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Though the club could finance the transfer fee through taking on debt, transfer sales and restructuring the club's wage system, Mbappe's wage demands are where they could come unstuck.

Real could stretch to a wage of €21m net per year, which would match the forward's current earnings at PSG but not meet his aspirations of pocketing a salary similar to that of Neymar.

Liverpool have also been touted as contenders to sign Mbappe, with Football España adding that economically Real would have a 'tough time' competing with the Reds.

However, Liverpool have also been hit by the pandemic, with the club's finances cited as a reason for not pursuing Timo Werner in the summer, and their reluctance to spend big to fill the hole left in the centre of defence by injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in January.