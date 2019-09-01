Leaked Images Emerge of Liverpool 'Hyper Turquoise' Nike Away Kit for 2020/21

On 1st June 2020, Liverpool will officially be teaming up with Nike, bringing to an end their five-year partnership with New Balance.

It will represent the dawning of a new era for the Reds.

New Balance have been making kits and training wear for the Anfield side since 2015, but a groundbreaking deal with Nike was finally announced in January.

#LFC announces multi-year partnership with Nike as official kit supplier from 2020-21. https://t.co/eqJlwZat12 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2020

Liverpool's deal with Nike comes in effect on 1st June and, as a result, the general assumption was that Reds fans would be treated to seeing the all-new kits on the pitch once the 2020/21 season got underway. However, Liverpool could potentially win the title wearing their new kit if the Premier League season is extended beyond May. Maybe. No idea how that's going to work. Clubs are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss how to proceed with the season.





It remains to be seen how the rest of the campaign will play out, but in the meantime, leaked images of Liverpool's away kit for the 2020/21 campaign have emerged (via Footy Headlines).





The Nike Liverpool away jersey is predominantly teal - also known as 'hyper turquoise' - with black logos as well as a black crew-neck collar, based on the current Nike template.

It was expected that Nike would continue to use the Liverbird instead of the Liverpool FC crest, and it has seemingly panned out this way. Of course, Standard Chartered remain as the shirt sponsor, but a light border has been added around the writing to make it stand out in contrast to the background.





As can be seen, the design also includes a graphic which appears all over the shirt, with varying tones.

This jersey is...well, a slightly more controversial design, which will divide opinion. It also represents a major move away from the current New Balance away kit for the current season.