LeBron James becomes partner of FSG and what it means for Liverpool

Basketball legend LeBron James has become a minority partner of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Los Angeles Lakers star James is already a part owner of the Reds having bought a 2% stake in the club back in 2011, worth roughly £4.7m.

And the Boston Globe have revealed that FSG and James are partnering up.

FSG also approved a $750m private investment with RedBird Capital Partners in a bid to help them acquire more teams across the NFL, NBA, MLS and even another football team in Europe.

James and business partner Maverick Carter become the first black partners in FSG's history, and their arrival takes the global sports group's value to over $6bn (£4.3bn).

What does this mean for Liverpool?

News of FSG being interested in acquiring at least one other football team is bound to please a section of Liverpool fans, who have long been screaming for more investment into the first team squad.

A more concerning issue though is the continued neglect and underfunding of Liverpool's women's team, who were relegated from the WSL last season. There is also a bad taste in the mouth over the club's decision to put staff on furlough during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

What's LeBron James' connections with Liverpool?

As mentioned, James, considered one of, if not the, greatest basketball player of all time owns a minority stake in the club, which is now worth more than £37m according to accountancy firm KPMG (via BBC Sport).

James is also a huge Liverpool fan and is occasionally seen supporting them on social media or rocking their merchandise.

In the last couple of years, Nike appear to have made James one of two flagship athletes worldwide - the other being Kylian Mbappe.

