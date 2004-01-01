LeBron James to have active role in the running of Liverpool

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has been discussing the role LeBron James and Maverick Carter could have in the future running of the football club after they recently became a partner in the Fenway Sports Group.

Earlier this week, FSG confirmed a 'significant investment' by RedBird Capital Partners which saw them acquire more than 10% of the company. Speaking to The Athletic, Werner revealed that he expects James, as well as his business partner Carter, to weigh in on decisions at Anfield.

He said he 'would welcome their thoughts' and that nothing is off-limits for them before adding: "I think that the relationship that the consumer has with a sporting team is an emotional one.

“I consider Maverick to be one of my closest friends, and I’ve spent hours with him talking about strategy, coaching, the lessons that I’ve learned from Jurgen Klopp, and the lessons that he’s learned as an astute observer of basketball.

“We have a very collaborative relationship, so I would actually say that their wisdom and their experience is going to be hugely helpful to us going forward.”

Werner also revealed LeBron would be "involved in products made by Nike for Liverpool" and spoke of his close relationship with Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk has missed the majority of the season due to injury. | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

While it's been a difficult period for many clubs, the Reds have suffered an estimated £120m loss in revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and so whilst the investment was a welcome one - FSG see RedBird's involvement as a positive for more than just financial reasons.