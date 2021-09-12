Leeds 0-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds cruise to a victory soured by Elliott injury

Liverpool eased to an impressive 3-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League, although a horror injury sustained by Harvey Elliott takes the sheen off the victory for the Reds.

The game was played at a frantic pace in the first half and Leeds did have an early chance to break the deadlock when Rodrigo fired straight at Alisson. But the same weakness that have plagued Marcelo Bielsa’s team already this season were exposed again.

"Leeds are scruffy at set-pieces there's no doubt about that"



Fabinho puts Liverpool 2-0 up at Elland Road! ??



Fabinho puts Liverpool 2-0 up at Elland Road! ??

Liverpool’s superior quality allowed them to pick holes in their opposition and they were soon rewarded.

Mohamed Salah became just the 30th player to reach 100 Premier League goals and the fifth fastest when he scored a close-range effort in the first half.

Leeds couldn’t get close enough in midfield, with Thiago running the show for Liverpool, who went on double their lead from a set-piece when Fabinho got two bites at the cherry.

The game was marred not long after that when the impressive Elliott suffered an awful-looking injury following a tackle from Pascal Struijk. The Leeds man had taken the ball in the challenge, but the tangle of legs caused the damage to Elliott and a red card was the outcome.

Sadio Mane had been wasteful in front of goal for most of the game but eventually got his goal to make it 3-0 to Liverpool and secure the points.

Here are your player ratings for both teams...

Leeds player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Junior Firpo was poor defensively | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ilan Meslier (GK) 6/10: Made saves but stood little chance of stopping the goals.



Luke Ayling (RB) 5/10: Could have done more with a good chance to equalise. Liverpool’s attacking play was too much to keep under wraps.



Diego Llorente (CB) 5/10: Found it tough to deal with Liverpool’s movement, took a booking and had to come off injured in the first half.



Liam Cooper (CB) 5/10: Arguably fortunate to give away a penalty towards the end of the first half when he put an arm across Mane. Didn’t get anywhere near close enough to Van Dijk in the immediate build up to Liverpool’s second goal.



Junior Firpo (LB) 5/10: Beaten too easily by skill and/or movement on more than one occasion. The majority of Liverpool’s best chances, particularly in the first half, also came down his side.

2. Midfielders

Rodrigo missed an early chance for Leeds to go ahead | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Kalvin Phillips (DM) 6/10: Probably Leeds’ best midfielder but it was always a struggle.



Stuart Dallas (CM) 5/10: Ever versatile but was given the run around by Liverpool’s midfield trio.



Rodrigo (CM) 4/10: Saw a great early chance go begging by firing straight at Alisson. Withdrawn at half-time after failing to do much else.

3. Forwards

Patrick Bamford was a threat for Leeds | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Raphinha (RW) 6/10: Started very brightly but his impact faded as the game wore on.



Patrick Bamford (ST) 7/10: Outstanding movement in the first half wasn’t matched with quality service. Rarely gave Liverpool’s defenders a moment of peace.



Jack Harrison (LW) 6/10: Provided a good outlet on the left flank until he was replaced.

4. Substitutes

Pascal Struijk was sent off for the tackle that led to Harvey Elliott's injury | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Pascal Struijk (CB) 5/10: A perfectly timed last ditch tackle denied Salah a second goal soon after half-time. Another tackle resulted in a horror injury for Harvey Elliott, though it was more a grossly unfortunate accident rather than an out of control assault.



Tyler Roberts (RW) 6/10: Had a close-ranger header saved by Alisson, as well as other chances. Lacked the quality to make the most of them.



Daniel James (LW) 6/10: Did give Leeds a different edge when he came on to make his debut.

Liverpool player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Virgil van Dijk kept Liverpool at bay | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) 7/10: Made a crucial early save to stop Leeds from going ahead, without which it could have been a very different game.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) 7/10: Sharp from the beginning and had already put in one dangerous cross before he got his customary assist.



Joel Matip (CB) 6/10: Did enough to keep Leeds at bay.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) 6/10: Usually tasked with stopping goals but missed a glorious chance to score one of his own with a free header. Arguably not at his best.



Andrew Robertson (LB) 6/10: Solid performance but quieter than usual.

6. Midfielders

Thiago ran the show for Liverpool in midfield | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Harvey Elliott (CM) 7/10: Continued to look a natural part of this team despite his age. Sadly, it could be a while before he plays again because of the freak injury he suffered.



Fabinho (CM) 7/10: In the right place at the right time to double the lead early in the second half.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) 8/10: Saw plenty of the ball and kept things calm in a frenetic environment. That calmness was responsible for the third goal.

7. Forwards

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) 7/10: Racked up his 100th Premier League goal and was a constant threat with his clever movement and passing.



Diogo Jota (ST) 6/10: Had an early sight of goal and was generally involved in the first half, although his impact waned later on.



Sadio Mane (LW) 7/10: Electric and strong. His movement gave Leeds defenders no end of trouble. He needed several attempts to actually score but got there in the end.

8. Substitutes

Jordan Henderson appeared from the bench | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (CM) 6/10: His experience came at the right time as he replaced Elliott.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) 6/10: A decent cameo off the bench.



Naby Keita (CM) N/A

