Leeds appeal Pascal Struijk red card for challenge on Harvey Elliott

Leeds United have appealed the red card shown to young defender Pascal Struijk during Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old was given his marching orders following a collision with Harvey Elliott which left the Liverpool midfielder with a dislocated ankle.

Referee Craig Pawson did not initially call a foul and instead allowed play to continue, only to pause things when he realised the severity of Elliott's injury. VAR intervened and deemed Struijk's challenge to be worthy of a red card.

The decision has divided fans, with many suggesting Elliott's injury made the tackle appear worse than it actually was. Leeds share that viewpoint, as they have launched an appeal to the Premier League to get the decision overturned.

As noted by The Athletic's Phil Hay, Leeds disagree with the official's verdict that Struijk's challenge was 'serious foul play' and they hope to see his three-match ban rescinded.

For what it's worth, Elliott himself has spoken out about the decision, insisting that his injury came about through bad luck and not because of any recklessness from the Leeds man.

"Wasn't his fault whatsoever," Elliott wrote on Instagram. "Neither was it a red card, just a freak accident but these things happen in football."

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will be desperate to have Struijk available for Friday's trip to Newcastle United as he finds himself dealing with an injury crisis at centre-back. Robin Koch has been dealing with an injury for a while now and he was joined on the treatment table by Diego Llorente, who hobbled off half an hour into the Liverpool game.

With Struijk suspended as it stands, Bielsa's only senior, available centre-back is captain Liam Cooper, who may have to be joined inside by right-back Luke Ayling if the Premier League stand firm on their decision.