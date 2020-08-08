Leeds are considering a move for Liverpool forward Harry Wilson, with Aston Villa and Newcastle also interested.

The 23-year-old spent the 2019/20 season at Bournemouth, where he finished as the Cherries' second top scorer. Wilson got off to a flying start on the south coast, netting in each of his opening two games, before his form tailed off badly in 2020.

After bagging a 17-minute brace against Tottenham in November, the free-kick specialist only managed one more goal during the entire rest of the campaign as Bournemouth slid further and further into the relegation mire.

Despite this, Leeds are still interested in bringing him to Elland Road. According to the Sun, the Whites are among several Premier League clubs interested in the Welshman, with Newcastle and Villa both in the mix as well.

Last summer Liverpool were looking for offers of around £30m for Wilson but their asking price is expected to be much lower this time out. Leeds are understood to be considering a bid of around £15m, although the Reds may once again opt to send the player out on loan.

Harry Wilson’s name keeps popping up. I think we he would be a solid signing for us and a set piece specialist. What do we reckon? #LUFC — Lord Leeds (@leeds_lord) August 8, 2020

Wilson commanded a loan fee of around £3m last season and has earned the club plenty more in previous years. There's also the option of keeping him at Anfield, although he would likely find it difficult to break up Liverpool's feared front three.

Before making a move for Wilson, it is likely that Leeds will look to seal the signing of Brighton defender Ben White on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old was mightily impressive while on loan last season, not missing a single league game for Marcelo Bielsa's champions.

Leeds have already had an £22m bid turned down with Chelsea also sniffing around the centre-back. Whites' fans have even started a #FreeBenWhite campaign on Twitter in an attempt to move the deal along.