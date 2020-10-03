Leeds Eyeing Late Move for Liverpool's Yasser Larouci

Leeds are still keen to bolster their ranks this window with a late move for Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci being considered.

The left-back has slid further down the pecking order at Anfield following the addition of Kostas Tsimikas, who himself is playing second fiddle to regular starter Andrew Robertson.

Larouci has made just two senior appearances for the Reds, both coming in last season's FA Cup, and looks set to be one of a number of fringe Liverpool players who will be leaving the club before the transfer deadline.

As per the Mirror, the 19-year-old is keen to depart Merseyside in search of regular first team minutes, something Jurgen Klopp can't offer him this coming season. Marcelo Bielsa is keen to bring the defender in, but he faces competition from across Europe as well as in England.

While no fee has been mooted, Larouci has just one year left on his current deal which should make for a minimal fee, although Liverpool have made a name for themselves with their ability to squeeze every penny they can from players on the periphery of their first team squad.

Ki-Jana Hoever has already left for Wolves in a £9m deal, while Rhian Brewster recently joined Sheffield United for £23.5m.

? | Rennes have accepted Leeds United's €17m + €6m bonuses offer for Brazilian winger Raphinha - relevant English authority will consider his case for a work permit tomorrow morning. https://t.co/n8tVfzG0f5 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 4, 2020

Larouci joined the Reds from French side Le Havre in 2017, initially linking up with the youth sides as a winger. He's since been converted into a full-back by the Premier League champions.

Leeds are also closing in on a deal for Rennes' Brazilian forward Raphinha after having a €17m + €6m bonuses offer offer accepted by the Ligue 1 side. Ouest-France claim the deal is only being held up by a work permit, which is the finale hurdle for Bielsa's side to overcome.

For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!